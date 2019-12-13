Home

E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Katrinia N. Sherriff


02/12/1963 - 12/10/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Katrinia N. Sherriff Obituary
Katrinia was born on February 12, 1963 and passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard. Interment will follow in Bermuda Memorial Park, Chester. The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Friday night, December 13, 2019, at the funeral home.

Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to the , Finance Department, 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016.
Published in E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights on Dec. 13, 2019
