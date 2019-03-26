|
|
Katy was born on January 3, 1989 and passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019.
Katy was a resident of Hendersonville, Tennessee at the time of passing.
Katy's family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 4-8pm and Thursday from noon until her Celebration of Life Service at 2pm at Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Hendersonville with burial to follow in Beech Cemetery with Pastor Kevin Minchey officiating and family and friends serving as pallbearers. MAR 27. 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Austin & Bell Funeral Home - Hendersonville 104 Sanders Ferry Rd. Hendersonville, TN, 37075 http://www.austinandbell.com MAR 28. 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Austin & Bell Funeral Home - Hendersonville 104 Sanders Ferry Rd. Hendersonville, TN, 37075 http://www.austinandbell.com MAR 28. 2:00 PM Austin & Bell Funeral Home - Hendersonville 104 Sanders Ferry Rd. Hendersonville, TN, 37075 http://www.austinandbell.com Celebration of Life Service begins.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Mar. 26, 2019