Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel
1020 Huguenot Road
Midlothian, VA 23113
(804) 794-1000
Kay GAVIN
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Dale Memorial Park
10201 Newbys Bridge Rd.
Chesterfield, VA
Kay Jinks-Gavin, former resident of Midlothian, VA between 1979 and 2005, passed away March 30, 2019 at age 78 in Hilton, NY. Kay was a loving and caring wife and mother. Always up for an adventure, she loved to travel, whether it be to distant lands (Australia, Brazil, Singa¬pore, England, France…) with Doug or just tooling around upstate NY on the back of a motorcycle and relaxing in Florida with Tom. She cherished her time with family and friends most and it made for a wonderful life.
Kay is predeceased by her 1st husband, Douglas D. Jinks, her 2nd husband, Thomas C. Gavin, Jr., and son, Allyn D. Jinks. She is survived by her brothers Larry (Maria) Ferenbaugh and Roger (Delta) Ferenbaugh; children, Douglas D. (Lou Ann) Jinks, II, Darren K. (Daniel) Jinks and Katia (Michael) Ward; grandchildren, Douglas D. Jinks, III, Alex Jinks, Jason (Katie) Woodson and Geor¬giakay Jinks; step-children, Tom (Peggy) Gavin, Robin Guy, and Cindy Liebenguth; several cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Friends and family are invited to a graveside service on Monday, 4/22 at 1:00 pm at Dale Memorial Park (10201 Newbys Bridge Rd, Chesterfield, VA) followed by a gathering at Woody Funeral Home, Huguenot Chapel (1020 Huguenot Rd, Midlothian, VA). In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her name to the Open Door Mis¬sion, www.opendoormission.com, 156 Plymouth Avenue N, Rochester, NY 14608.
