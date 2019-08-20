Home

POWERED BY

Services
Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View
6316 Highway 41A
Pleasant View, TN 37146
(615) 746-4433
Resources
More Obituaries for Kendy Norris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kendy Norris


04/23/1976 - 08/19/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kendy Norris Obituary
Kendy was born on April 23, 1976 and passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, August 22nd, beginning at 4:00PM until the hour of service at 7:00PM. Celebration of Life Service begins.

If so desired, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Kendy's children, and can be made payable and sent to their father, Jason Norris, 7224 Old Clarksville Pike, Joelton, Tennessee 37080 AUSTIN & BELL FUNERAL HOME in Pleasant View, 6316 Highway 41A, Pleasant View, Tennessee 37146 (615) 746-4433 www.austinandbell.com AUG 22. 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM (CDT) Austin & Bell Funeral Home, Pleasant View 6316 Hwy 41A Pleasant View, TN, 37146 https://austinandbell.com AUG 22. 7:00 PM (CDT) Austin & Bell Funeral Home, Pleasant View 6316 Hwy 41A Pleasant View, TN, 37146 https://austinandbell.com.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now