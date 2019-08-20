|
Kendy was born on April 23, 1976 and passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, August 22nd, beginning at 4:00PM until the hour of service at 7:00PM. Celebration of Life Service begins.
If so desired, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Kendy's children, and can be made payable and sent to their father, Jason Norris, 7224 Old Clarksville Pike, Joelton, Tennessee 37080
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Aug. 20, 2019