Bennett Funeral Home-Hanover Chapel
8014 Lee Davis Rd
Mechanicsville, VA 23111
(804) 746-8665
Kenneth Harrison Hammersley


08/26/1925 - 08/12/2019
Kenneth Harrison Hammersley Obituary
Kenneth was born on August 26, 1925 and passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019.

Kenneth was a WWII Army veteran, serving in the 135st Engineer Combat Battalion and participated in the D-Day invasion of Normandy, the Battles of the Bulge, Ardennes, Rhineland and Central Europe Campaigns.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, August 19, 2019. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Bethesda Baptist Church, 9019 New Bethesda Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23116.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on Aug. 16, 2019
