ADAMS, Kenny; 59, of Sandston, VA went to be with the Lord, Friday, December 13, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Josephine Adams; and brothers, Linwood and Ronnie Phelps. Kenny is survived by his devoted wife of 40 years, Norma Jean Crews Adams; 2 children, Stephanie Adams (Brock) and Brandon Adams (Christina); 4 grandchildren, Olivia, Gage, Scarlett, and Parker; 2 brothers, William Phelps (Jewel), and George Adams, Jr. (Arlene); an aunt and uncle, Henry and Kay Foster; and many other friends and relatives whom he dearly loved. Kenny was a member of Staples Mill Baptist Church. He retired from the City of Richmond, Dept. of Public Utilities after 30 years of loyal service as a shop technician. He was a huge Richmond history buff, as well as a handy man, mechanic, jokester, avid fisherman, and his wife's personal GPS. Kenny was a Patriot who loved God and his country. He was a good singer and loved country and blue grass music. Above all, he was a true family man; always devoted to spending quality time with his family. He was an excellent husband, father, and grandfather, and will be greatly missed. The family will receive friends, Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 4 – 6 pm, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, VA 23111 where a funeral service will take place at 6 pm. A reception will follow the service until 8 pm in the lounge area of the funeral home. A graveside service will be held, Friday, December 20, 2019 at 3 pm at Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor can be made to .







