Kenneth Roger (Ken Kenny) Butler

Kenneth Roger (Ken Kenny) Butler Obituary
Kenneth passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019.

Kenneth was a resident of Mechanicsville, Virginia at the time of passing.

Kenneth served in the U.S. Army National Guard, was manager of United Insurance Company of America and owner of May Cleaners and Tuxedo, past member of Varina Lion's Club and a member of Mechanicsville United Methodist Church.

The family will receive friends on Monday, April 8, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Bennett Funeral Home Mechanicsville Chapel, 8014 Lee Davis Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Mechanicsville United Methodist Church, 7356 Atlee Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park in the Mausoleum.

Flowers are welcomed or contributions may be made to Mechanicsville United Methodist Church.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on Apr. 7, 2019
