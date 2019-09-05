Home

Kenneth (Kenny) Stein

Kenneth (Kenny) Stein Obituary
Kenneth passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019.

A memorial service to celebrate Kenny's life will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Parham Road Baptist Church, 2101 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229. Memorial Service to Celebrate Kenny's Life Parham Road Baptist Church 2101 N Parham Road Richmond VA 23229 Parham Road Baptist Church 2101 N Parham Road Richmond, VA 23229 (804) 270-3262 Parhamroadbaptistchurch.org.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Parham Road Baptist Church.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Sept. 5, 2019
