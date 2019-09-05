|
Kenneth passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019.
A memorial service to celebrate Kenny's life will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Parham Road Baptist Church, 2101 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Parham Road Baptist Church.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Sept. 5, 2019