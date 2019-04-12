|
Kenneth was born on December 15, 1942 and passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019.
Kenneth was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.
He grew up in the Washington metropolitan area, and was a proud graduate of the University of Maryland and was an avid Terrapin and Nationals fan.
Celebration of Life Reception to Honor Ken's Life Willow Oaks Country Club 6228 Forest Hill Avenue Richmond VA 23225 4600 Cox Road, Suite 130 Glen Allen , VA 23060 (804) 967-2580 https://www.alz.org.
Ken's successful real estate career and political contributions were still no match for his true passion- the water and his love of sailing.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Apr. 12, 2019