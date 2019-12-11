|
Kenneth was born on May 2, 1950 and passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019.
Kenneth Wayne Ellis, 69, of Burkeville passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019. Arrangements by Affinity Funeral Service Richmond Chapel.
Published in Affinity Funeral Service on Dec. 11, 2019