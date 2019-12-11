Home

POWERED BY

Services
Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
2720 Enterprise Pkwy
Richmond, VA 23294
804-404-8234
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Ellis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Wayne Ellis


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kenneth Wayne Ellis Obituary
Kenneth was born on May 2, 1950 and passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019.

Kenneth Wayne Ellis - Affinity Funeral Service | Richmond VA Funeral Home Kenneth Wayne Ellis Affinity Funeral Service | Richmond VA Funeral Home Kenneth Wayne Ellis Affinity Funeral Homes 2019-11-19T09:46:02-05:00 In Loving Memory Kenneth Wayne Ellis May 2, 1950 - Nov. 17, 2019 Kenneth Wayne Ellis, 69, of Burkeville passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019. Arrangements by Affinity Funeral Service Richmond Chapel.
Published in Affinity Funeral Service on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -