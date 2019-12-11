|
|
Kevin passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019.
Interment private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to The Link Counseling Center's National Resource Center for Suicide Prevention & Aftercare, 348 Mt. Vernon Highway, N.E., Sandy Springs, Georgia 30328, www.thelink.org Date & Time: Venue: 8042757828 Date & Time: Venue: 8042757828 Photo Gallery Not Available Choose a Candle (804) 275-7828 [email protected] Call Now Button.
Published in Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service on Dec. 11, 2019