Kevin Robert Scheidt

Kevin Robert Scheidt Obituary
Kevin passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019.

Interment private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to The Link Counseling Center's National Resource Center for Suicide Prevention & Aftercare, 348 Mt. Vernon Highway, N.E., Sandy Springs, Georgia 30328, www.thelink.org
Published in Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service on Dec. 11, 2019
