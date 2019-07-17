|
|
Kevin passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Kevin was a resident of Championsgate, Florida at the time of passing.
Kevin graduated from Lee-Davis High School.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, July 19, 2019. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 4217 Park Place Ct., Glen Allen, Va.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on July 17, 2019