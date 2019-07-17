Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Henley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin Wayne Henley

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kevin Wayne Henley Obituary
Kevin passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019.

Kevin was a resident of Championsgate, Florida at the time of passing.

Kevin graduated from Lee-Davis High School.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, July 19, 2019. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 4217 Park Place Ct., Glen Allen, Va.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on July 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.