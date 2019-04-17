|
Khosrow Joseff Kashinejad 76, of Glen Allen, passed away on April 16, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Sharon "Sherrie" Kashinejad; sons, Doni Kashinejad and wife, Jennifer, Daniel Kashinejad and fiancee, Katrina Laluna; daughter, Dara Kashinejad; grandsons, Aden and Kaleb Kashinejad. A graveside service will be conducted at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23238, on Thursday, April 18, at 3 p.m. The family will receive friends following the graveside service at Woody Funeral Home, Parham Chapel, 1771 N. Parham Road, Richmond, Va. 23229. The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the St. Mary's Oncology nurses and David and Robyn Murray. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to AutismSpeaks, www.autismspeaks.com or . Online condolences at www.woodyfuneralhomeparham.com
Published in Woody Funeral Home Parham on Apr. 17, 2019