|
|
Kimberly was born on March 12, 1969 and passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019.
Kimberly was a resident of Springfield, Tennessee at the time of passing.
Her remains rest at the Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Springfield where services will be conducted at 1:00pm on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 with entombment to follow in the Springfield Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4:00 - 8:00pm and Wednesday from 12:00 - 1:00pm at the funeral home.
The family request that any donations be made to the .
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on June 16, 2019