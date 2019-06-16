Home

POWERED BY

Services
Austin & Bell Funeral Home Springfield - Springfield
509 Walnut St.
Springfield, TN 37172
615-384-1000
Resources
More Obituaries for Kimberly Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kimberly Dawn Miller


03/12/1969 - 06/14/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kimberly Dawn Miller Obituary
Kimberly was born on March 12, 1969 and passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019.

Kimberly was a resident of Springfield, Tennessee at the time of passing.

Her remains rest at the Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Springfield where services will be conducted at 1:00pm on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 with entombment to follow in the Springfield Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4:00 - 8:00pm and Wednesday from 12:00 - 1:00pm at the funeral home.

The family request that any donations be made to the .
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now