St Bridget's Church
6006 Three Chopt Rd
Richmond, VA 23226
Resources
12/19/1958 - 07/12/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kimberly Wright Obituary
Kimberly was born on December 19, 1958 and passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019.

Kimberly was a resident of Richmond, Indiana at the time of passing.

Kimberly graduated from St. Catherine's School, where she was named the Gold Captain, an honor that she cherished.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Saint Bridget Church in Richmond. Mass of Christian Burial Saint Bridget Catholic Church 6006 Three Chopt Road Richmond VA 23226 St. Catherine's School Foundation 6001 Grove Avenue Richmond, Virginia 23226 (804) 288-2804 https://www.st.catherines.org/giving.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on July 14, 2019
