Kristopher Richey Obituary
Kristopher passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019.

Kristopher was a resident of Colonial Heights, Virginia at the time of passing.

Mr. Richey served his country as a Private First Class in the United States Army and was an MBCI, small parts machinist.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834.
Published in E. ALVIN SMALL FUNERAL HOME-PETERSBURG on Mar. 12, 2019
