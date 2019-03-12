|
|
Kristopher passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019.
Kristopher was a resident of Colonial Heights, Virginia at the time of passing.
Mr. Richey served his country as a Private First Class in the United States Army and was an MBCI, small parts machinist.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834.
Published in E. ALVIN SMALL FUNERAL HOME-PETERSBURG on Mar. 12, 2019