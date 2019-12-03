|
Kyle was born on January 18, 1983 and passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019.
Born Jan. 18, 1983, in Newport News, Va., Kyle graduated from Warwick High School with honors in 2001 and Cum Laude at Virginia Commonwealth University in 2009 with a major in psychology.
The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 5, at Bliley's - Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., Richmond.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to NAMI - National Alliance on Mental Illness at https://www.nami.org.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Dec. 3, 2019