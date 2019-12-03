Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bliley's Funeral Homes
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
(804) 355-3800
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bliley's Funeral Homes
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kyle Luff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kyle Wayne Luff


1983 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kyle Wayne Luff Obituary
Kyle was born on January 18, 1983 and passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019.

Born Jan. 18, 1983, in Newport News, Va., Kyle graduated from Warwick High School with honors in 2001 and Cum Laude at Virginia Commonwealth University in 2009 with a major in psychology.

The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 5, at Bliley's - Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., Richmond.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to NAMI - National Alliance on Mental Illness at https://www.nami.org.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bliley's Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -