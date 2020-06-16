Kyong Man Wagner, 83, of Prince George passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband of 26 years, Ralph G. Wagner. Mrs. Wagner is survived by her step brother, Butch Polling; "brother in law", Lawrence G. Sprader and "sister", Pok Sun Sprader and her 3 pet Shiatzu's, Rocky, Ginger and Patch. Kyong enjoyed being outdoors working in the yard mowing her lawn or admiring her flowers. The family will gather for a private viewing at the funeral home prior to her graveside service in Southlawn Memorial Park on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.



