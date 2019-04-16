Home

LaMell (Nick) Nikolaus


07/04/1943 - 04/14/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
LaMell (Nick) Nikolaus Obituary
LaMell was born on July 4, 1943 and passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019.

LaMell was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.

The family will receive friends at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 17, 2019, 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 8005 Atlee Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23116. Interment will be in Eagar, Ariz.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making contributions to LDS Humanitarian Services (give.ldsp.org/memoriam) or a .
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on Apr. 16, 2019
