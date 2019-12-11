|
|
Larry was born on March 20, 1950 and passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019.
Larry A. Solberg - Affinity Funeral Service | Richmond VA Funeral Home Larry A. Solberg Affinity Funeral Service | Richmond VA Funeral Home Larry A. Solberg Affinity Funeral Homes 2019-12-11T10:09:02-05:00 In Loving Memory Larry A. Solberg Mar. 20, 1950 - Dec. 5, 2019 Larry A. Solberg, 69, of Chester passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019. Arrangements by Affinity Funeral Service Richmond Chapel.
Published in Affinity Funeral Service on Dec. 11, 2019