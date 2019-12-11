Home

Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
2720 Enterprise Pkwy
Richmond, VA 23294
804-404-8234
Larry A. Solberg


Larry A. Solberg Obituary
Larry was born on March 20, 1950 and passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019.

Larry A. Solberg, 69, of Chester passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019. Arrangements by Affinity Funeral Service Richmond Chapel.
Published in Affinity Funeral Service on Dec. 11, 2019
