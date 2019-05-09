Larry was born on March 4, 1934 and passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.



Larry was a resident of South Chesterfield, Virginia at the time of passing.



Mr. Perry was a United States Air Force veteran having served during the Korean Conflict and was a retired civil servant from Ft. Lee with 20 plus years of dedicated service.



A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Interment with military honors will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolence may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com MAY 14. 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Chester Chapel 3050 W. Hundred Road Chester, VA, 23831 MAY 14. 11:00 AM Chester Chapel 3050 W. Hundred Road Chester, VA, 23831 MAY 14. 1:00 PM Amelia Veterans Cemetery VA Burial begins.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Victory Junction Camp, 4500 Adams Way, Randleman, NC 27317-9915 in memory of Larry Perry. Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on May 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary