|
|
Larry Douglas "Doug" Carter, 55, of Sandston passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. He was a self-employed carpenter. He was preceded in death by his sister, Terri Carter Wooten and is survived by his wife, Tammy B. Carter; daughter, Carlie Carter; step-daughters, Autumn White and April Duffer; grandchildren, Austin, Taia, Courtney, Lyniah and the littlest light of his life, Saylor Paige; parents, Troy and Carol Carter; siblings, Joy Johnson (Dinky) and Melissa Eberhard (Butch); several nieces and nephews; best friend, Billy Featherston; and his life-long companion, his dog, Sonny. The family will receive friends Sunday, March 17, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, VA 23231. Graveside services will be held Monday, March 18, at 1 p.m. at Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or Brain Research Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.nelsenrichmond.com.
Published in Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond on Mar. 14, 2019