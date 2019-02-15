|
|
Larry was born on April 15, 1949 and passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019.
Larry was a resident of Ashland City, Tennessee at the time of passing.
Funeral services will be held at Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Pleasant View, Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 1:00 PM with Dr. Charles Worrell and Dr. Richard Rogers officiating. Burial will follow in Mallory's Cemetery in Chapmansboro, Tennessee with family and friends serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends at the funeral home, Friday, February 15, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 PM and again on Saturday from 12:00 PM until the hour of service at 1:00PM.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Feb. 15, 2019