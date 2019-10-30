|
Larry was born on February 11, 1944 and passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019.
A Memorial Service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, October 31, 2019 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. Visitation at the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on October 31, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the .
