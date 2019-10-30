Home

POWERED BY

Services
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
6:00 PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Balch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Keith Balch


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Larry Keith Balch Obituary
Larry was born on February 11, 1944 and passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019.

A Memorial Service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, October 31, 2019 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. Visitation at the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on October 31, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the .
Published in E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now