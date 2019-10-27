|
Larry was born on April 4, 1937 and passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019.
He served in the National Guard and was a member of Good Springs Free Will Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be held at Good Springs Free Will Baptist Church, Wednesday, October 30, at 2:00PM with Bro. Don Dungan and Bro. Randy Riggs officiating. Burial will follow in the Lee Cemetery in Coopertown with Matt Redfern, Bruce Drake, Todd Lee, Tommy Lee, Brian Edwards, and Mickey Drake serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends at Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Pleasant View, Tuesday, October 29th, from 2-8:00PM, and again on Wednesday from 11:00AM until the hour of service at 2:00PM at the church.
If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Willowbrook Hospice at 125 Haven St., Hendersonville, TN 37075
