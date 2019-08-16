|
Larry was born on July 8, 1942 and passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019.
He also served in the U.S. Army doing a tour in Viet Nam.
Larry's family will receive friends for visitation on Sunday, August 18, from 12:00pm until 7:00pm at Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Hendersonville. Interment service will be at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery at 10:00am on Tuesday, August 20. Memorial contributions may be made to the by calling 855-448-3997, online at or download their donation form and mail to: , P.O. Box 758417, Topeka KS 66675-8517.
