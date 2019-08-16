Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Larry McCormick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry (Mac) McCormick


07/08/1942 - 08/14/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Larry (Mac) McCormick Obituary
Larry was born on July 8, 1942 and passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019.

He also served in the U.S. Army doing a tour in Viet Nam.

Larry's family will receive friends for visitation on Sunday, August 18, from 12:00pm until 7:00pm at Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Hendersonville. Interment service will be at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery at 10:00am on Tuesday, August 20. Memorial contributions may be made to the by calling 855-448-3997, online at or download their donation form and mail to: , P.O. Box 758417, Topeka KS 66675-8517.

Interment service will be at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery at 10:00am on Tuesday, August 20. Memorial contributions may be made to the by calling 855-448-3997, online at or download their donation form and mail to: , P.O. Box 758417, Topeka KS 66675-8517.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.