Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Austin & Bell Funeral Home - Hendersonville
104 Sanders Ferry Rd.
Hendersonville, VA
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
ustin & Bell Funeral Home - Hendersonville
104 Sanders Ferry Rd.
Hendersonville, VA
Larry Neal Dickens Obituary
Larry was born on February 24, 1952 and passed away on Sunday, January 27, 2019.

Larry was a resident of Old Hickory, Tennessee at the time of passing.

He was a proud Vietnam Veteran, having served in the US Navy from '71-'74.

Visitation with the family will be held from 2pm until the time of service at 3pm. FEB 24. 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Austin & Bell Funeral Home - Hendersonville 104 Sanders Ferry Rd. Hendersonville, TN, 37075 Celebration of Life Memorial Service FEB 24. 3:00 PM Austin & Bell Funeral Home - Hendersonville 104 Sanders Ferry Rd. Hendersonville, TN, 37075 Celebration of Life Memorial Service begins.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Feb. 6, 2019
