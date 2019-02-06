|
Larry was born on February 24, 1952 and passed away on Sunday, January 27, 2019.
Larry was a resident of Old Hickory, Tennessee at the time of passing.
He was a proud Vietnam Veteran, having served in the US Navy from '71-'74.
Visitation with the family will be held from 2pm until the time of service at 3pm. FEB 24. 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Austin & Bell Funeral Home - Hendersonville 104 Sanders Ferry Rd. Hendersonville, TN, 37075 http://www.austinandbell.com Celebration of Life Memorial Service FEB 24. 3:00 PM Austin & Bell Funeral Home - Hendersonville 104 Sanders Ferry Rd. Hendersonville, TN, 37075 http://www.austinandbell.com Celebration of Life Memorial Service begins.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Feb. 6, 2019