Lawrence passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019.
Lawrence was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.
He retired as a manager at AT&T and was an officer in the U.S. Army National Guard.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 1, 2019, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Avenue, with interment to be held at a later date. Interment to be held at a later date The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Central 3801 Augusta Ave Richmond VA 23230 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 (800) 822-6344 https://www.stjude.org.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn.
