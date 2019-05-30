Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bliley's Funeral Homes
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
(804) 355-3800
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Halley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence Halley

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lawrence Halley Obituary
Lawrence passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019.

Lawrence was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.

He retired as a manager at AT&T and was an officer in the U.S. Army National Guard.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 1, 2019, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Avenue, with interment to be held at a later date. Interment to be held at a later date The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Central 3801 Augusta Ave Richmond VA 23230 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 (800) 822-6344 https://www.stjude.org.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bliley's Funeral Homes
Download Now