01/29/1941 - 09/06/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lawrence Lee Coleman Obituary
Lawrence was born on January 29, 1941 and passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019.

The family will receive friends from 6pm to 8pm on Monday, September 9, 2019 at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. A funeral service will be held at 11am on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the funeral home with interment to follow in Southlawn Memorial Park. In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Masonic Home of Virginia 500 Masonic Ln, Richmond, VA 23223.

Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. on Sept. 8, 2019
