Home

POWERED BY

Services
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 733-8511
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home
Lawrence Lee Coleman, VA
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Coleman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence Lee Coleman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lawrence Lee Coleman Obituary
Lawrence was born on January 29, 1941 and passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019.

The family will receive friends from 6pm to 8pm on Monday, September 9, 2019 at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. A funeral service will be held at 11am on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the funeral home with interment to follow in Southlawn Memorial Park. In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Masonic Home of Virginia 500 Masonic Ln, Richmond, VA 23223.

In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Masonic Home of Virginia 500 Masonic Ln, Richmond, VA 23223.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
Download Now