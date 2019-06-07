Home

Leander (Stagga Lee) George


09/24/1931 - 06/03/2019
Leander (Stagga Lee) George Obituary
Leander was born on September 24, 1931 and passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019.

Leander was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.

George Jr. Jun 04:00 PM - 08:00 PM Owens Funeral Services (Ashland) 104 Green Chimneys Ct. Ashland, VA 23005 8 Jun 01:00 PM Ashland Christian Center 12230 Maple St Ashland, VA 23005 by FHW Solutions To Mrs. George, Dina, Ron, Ricky and Family I am so sorry for your loss . Remember, Earth has no sorrow that heaven can not heal.
Published in Owens Funeral Services on June 7, 2019
