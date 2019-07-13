Home

Lee Alan Jones

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lee Alan Jones Obituary
Lee passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019.

Lee was a resident of Mechanicsville, Virginia at the time of passing.

He was a graduate of Penn State University, which fostered his lifelong love for college football. Lee spent his career, dedicated to serving others, working in Social Services for the state of Pennsylvania.

Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, 4200 Innslake Dr #301, Glen Allen, VA 23060.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on July 13, 2019
