Bliley's Funeral Homes
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
(804) 355-3800
Leigh Doyle Obituary
Leigh passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019.

Leigh was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.

After his discharge from the Navy, he attended the University of Richmond Evening School of Business.

He served in the Navy during WWII in the Pacific, delivering ammunition to the Philippines and the 5th Marine War Dog Unit to the occupation of Japan.

An open visitation will be held in his honor on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at 9 a.m. with a prayer service to follow at 10 a.m. at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. A graveside burial will take place in Mount Calvary in procession from Bliley's, after the prayer service. Open Visitation Held In His Honor Bliley's - Central 3801 Augusta Ave Richmond VA 23230 Prayer Service Bliley's - Central 3801 Augusta Avenue Richmond VA 23230 Graveside Burial following the Prayer Service Mount Calvary Cemetery 1400 Randolph Street Richmond VA 23220 Little Sisters of The Poor 1503 Michaels Road Richmond, VA US 23229 804-288-6245 www.littlesistersofthepoor.org.

In lieu of flowers, please make any contributions to Little Sisters of the Poor, 1503 Michael Road, Richmond, Va.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on May 7, 2019
