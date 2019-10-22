Home

Lelia Francine Williams

Lelia Francine Williams Obituary
Lelia passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019.

She is survived by two grandchildren, Dawnsherra Hallman(Rockwell) and Robert Boyd(Geneve); seven great-grandchildren; one great great-granddaughter; one step one, Michael Williams; one sister, Anita Thomas(Nello); a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; one brother-in-law, Sylvester Williams and other relatives and friends among them a devoted Wesley Turner Jr. Memorial services will be held Saturday 12 noon at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue.
Published in Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond on Oct. 22, 2019
