Lelia passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019.
She is survived by two grandchildren, Dawnsherra Hallman(Rockwell) and Robert Boyd(Geneve); seven great-grandchildren; one great great-granddaughter; one step one, Michael Williams; one sister, Anita Thomas(Nello); a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; one brother-in-law, Sylvester Williams and other relatives and friends among them a devoted Wesley Turner Jr. Memorial services will be held Saturday 12 noon at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue.
