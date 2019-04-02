Home

Leon E. Headley

Leon E. Headley Obituary
Leon passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019.

Leon was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.

Most recently Leon was the President of the MAHOVA chapter of the Widow's Sons Masonic Riders Association, and he was the Karaoke King at MAHOVA. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at The Masonic Home of Virginia located at 500 Masonic Lane, Richmond, Virginia 23223.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to .
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on Apr. 2, 2019
