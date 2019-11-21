|
Leonard was born on October 9, 1973 and passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019.
Leonard graduated from Riverdale Baptist School in 1991 and continued his education and graduated from Virginia State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad Street, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, November 22. Interment will follow in Westhampton Memorial Park.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel on Nov. 21, 2019