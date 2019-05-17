|
Leonard was born on September 20, 1937 and passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019.
Leonard was a resident of Springfield, Tennessee at the time of passing.
Mr. Sircy was also a veteran of the Vietnam War serving in the U.S. Air Force.
A Graveside Memorial Service will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 10am in the Greenwood Cemetery in Adairville, KY with Brother Toby Birdwell officiating. Burial of Mr. Sircy's cremains will follow. No visitation will be held prior to the Graveside Memorial Service.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made the .
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on May 17, 2019