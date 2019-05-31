|
|
Lesley was born on May 5, 1980 and passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.
Lesley was a resident of Ashland City, Tennessee at the time of passing.
Funeral services will be held at Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Pleasant View, Saturday, June 1st, at 1:00PM with Bro. Don Dungan officiating. Burial will follow in EverRest of Cheatham with family serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends at the funeral home, Saturday, June 1st, from 10AM until the hour of service at 1:00PM.
If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to , 2000 Charlotte Ave., Nashville, Tennessee.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on May 31, 2019