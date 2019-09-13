Home

Leslie "Les" Ellerson

Leslie "Les" Ellerson Obituary
Leslie passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019.

Les was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War, an avid outdoorsman and a longtime iron worker.

His family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, September 15, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Monday, September 16. Interment will follow in Dale Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Burkeville Fire and EMS, 503 Namozine St., Burkeville, Va. 23922.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Sept. 13, 2019
