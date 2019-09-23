"Absent from the body at home with Jesus" On September 19, 2019 Pastor Lewis Christian Garrett transitioned from his life here on earth to go to his mansion in the sky with Jesus. Pastor Garrett being a man of the Lord never feared this day, keeping a sign stating "Perhaps Today" in eye sight in the living room where many conversations were had about God's great gifts that he has in store for you are waiting. With his first love being Jesus , Lewis is survived by his one and only true love here on earth, Mary Morehead Garrett a graduate of University of Georgia and wife of 61 years. Lewis and Mary met at the Medical College of Virginia (MCV) where Mary was a Dietitian Intern and Lewis was attending University of Richmond searching for his calling wanting to be an OBGYN bringing new life into the world. Lewis followed his true purpose helping people learn and understand the true gift of being born again knowing Jesus Christ as our Lord and Savior. Lewis and "his Mary: resided in Prince George County since 1980 where he was the loving Pastor of Prince George Baptist Church. Pastor Garrett lived every second of his life with a passion of love like no other, his love for Jesus, Mary and the Georgia Bulldogs was evident and welcoming to the many lives he touched asking the question?"The most important question you will ever be asked in your life. ARE YOU SAVED", asking the question with love and happiness pouring out every time he asked to exemplify the life God has waiting for you through knowing his son, Jesus. Services will be held at Memorial Funeral Home, 214 N 6th Ave in Hopewell on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with graveside ceremony at 1:00 p.m. at Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens. Published in Memorial Funeral Home on Sept. 23, 2019