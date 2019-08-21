Home

Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel
14301 Ashbrook Pkwy
Chesterfield, VA 23832
(804) 639-4975
Lewis M. Cummings


07/26/1951 - 08/18/2019
Lewis M. Cummings Obituary
Lewis was born on July 26, 1951 and passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019.

The family will receive friends at 12 Noon, Sunday August, 25, 2019 at the Chesterfield Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 14301 Ashbrook Parkway, Chesterfield, VA 23832, with a reception to follow at Woodlake United Methodist Church, 15640 Hampton Park Drive.

Lewis was a devoted long-term employee of Altria/Philip Morris, USA where he made many life-long connections and contributions in his professional life.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel on Aug. 21, 2019
