Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA 23228
(804) 355-3800
Lewis Mullins


05/03/1924 - 11/29/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lewis Mullins Obituary
Lewis was born on May 3, 1924 and passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019.

He was a WWII veteran of the U.S. Army and an accountant by occupation.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Rd., Richmond, Va. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019, at West Richmond Church of the Brethren, 7612 Wanymala Rd., where he was a longtime member. Interment in Westhampton Memorial Park.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Dec. 1, 2019
