|
|
Liane was born on July 1, 1932 and passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019.
In 1950, Liane graduated as the valedictorian of her class at Wilmington High School.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the Bennett Funeral Home on Lee-Davis Road in Mechanicsville from 2:00--4:00 p.m. and 6:00--8:00 p.m. The Funeral Service will take place on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Messiah Lutheran Church, 8154 Atlee Road, Mechanicsville, VA.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation to Messiah Lutheran Church or to the Progressive Care Unit at Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center, 8162 Atlee Road, Mechanicsville.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel on Dec. 17, 2019