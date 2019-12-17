Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bennett Funeral Home-Hanover Chapel
8014 Lee Davis Rd
Mechanicsville, VA 23111
(804) 746-8665
Resources
More Obituaries for Liane DiGrazia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Liane Frederick DiGrazia


07/01/1932 - 12/13/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Liane Frederick DiGrazia Obituary
Liane was born on July 1, 1932 and passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019.

In 1950, Liane graduated as the valedictorian of her class at Wilmington High School.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the Bennett Funeral Home on Lee-Davis Road in Mechanicsville from 2:00--4:00 p.m. and 6:00--8:00 p.m. The Funeral Service will take place on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Messiah Lutheran Church, 8154 Atlee Road, Mechanicsville, VA.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation to Messiah Lutheran Church or to the Progressive Care Unit at Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center, 8162 Atlee Road, Mechanicsville.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -