Lieselotte Lee


07/20/1929 - 08/16/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lieselotte Lee Obituary
Lieselotte was born on July 20, 1929 and passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019.

She is survived by her daughters, Sylvia Salvatore (Karl), Henrietta Casey (Donnie), and Heidi Resurrection (Joe); daughter-in-law, Connie Lee; sisters, Renate Atkinson and Jutta; five grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; roommate and best friend, Jean Paige; and all of her friends at Dinwiddie Health and Rehab. All services will remain private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave, Floor 17, Chicago, Illinois 60601.
Published in E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights on Aug. 17, 2019
