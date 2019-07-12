|
Lillian was born on July 1, 1931 and passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Lillian was a resident of Hendersonville, Tennessee at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 4 pm until 8 pm and on Saturday, July 13, from 11 am until the Celebration of Life Service at 12 pm at Austin & Bell Funeral Home Hendersonville with Rodney Cloud and Claude Weingand officiating. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park with pallbearers Wayne Register, Chris Cook, Paul Register, Patrick Register, Christian Wales, and Gregory Wales. JUL 12. 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM (CDT) Austin & Bell Funeral Home - Hendersonville 104 Sanders Ferry Rd. Hendersonville, TN, 37075 https://www.austinandbell.com JUL 13. 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM (CDT) Austin & Bell Funeral Home - Hendersonville 104 Sanders Ferry Rd. Hendersonville, TN, 37075 https://www.austinandbell.com JUL 13. 12:00 PM (CDT) Austin & Bell Funeral Home - Hendersonville 104 Sanders Ferry Rd. Hendersonville, TN, 37075 https://www.austinandbell.com Celebration of Life Service begins.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Willowbrook Hospice, 1451 Elm Hill Pike, Suite 102, Nashville, TN 37210, or to Vanderbilt Children's Hospital, www.childrenshospitalvanderbilt.org The family has entrusted services to Austin & Bell Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 104 Sanders Ferry Road, Hendersonville, TN.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on July 12, 2019