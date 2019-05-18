Home

Austin & Bell Funeral Home Springfield - Springfield
509 Walnut St.
Springfield, TN 37172
615-384-1000
Lillian Simmons


11/03/1930 - 05/16/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lillian Simmons Obituary
Lillian was born on November 3, 1930 and passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019.

Lillian was a resident of Springfield, Tennessee at the time of passing.

Funeral services will be held Monday, May 20, 2019 at 2pm in the chapel of the Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Springfield with Brother John Harrison officiating. Burial will follow in the Simmons Family Cemetery with Mrs. Simmons' grandsons serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 2-7pm and again on Monday from 12pm until the hour of service at 2pm.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on May 18, 2019
