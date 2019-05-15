|
|
Lilly passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019.
Lilly was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019. Interment will follow in Upper King and Queen Baptist Church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 4600 Cox Rd. #130, Glen Allen, Va. 23060.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on May 15, 2019