|
|
Linda was born on December 28, 1945 and passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Linda was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.
A Funeral Mass will be offered on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 300 N. Sheppard St., Richmond, VA 23221 followed by interment at 1 p.m., at Virginia Veterans Cemetery, 10300 Pridesville Rd, Amelia Court House, VA 23002.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on May 15, 2019