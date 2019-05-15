Home

Funeral Mass
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Benedict Catholic Church
300 N. Sheppard St.
Richmond, VA
Interment
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Virginia Veterans Cemetery
10300 Pridesville Rd
Amelia Court House, VA
Linda Barth Obituary
Linda was born on December 28, 1945 and passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019.

Linda was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.

A Funeral Mass will be offered on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 300 N. Sheppard St., Richmond, VA 23221 followed by interment at 1 p.m., at Virginia Veterans Cemetery, 10300 Pridesville Rd, Amelia Court House, VA 23002.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on May 15, 2019
