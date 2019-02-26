Home

POWERED BY

Services
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Coleman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Coleman


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Linda Coleman Obituary
Linda was born on May 28, 1951 and passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019.

Linda was a resident of Colonial Heights, Virginia at the time of passing.

A funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, with Pastor Jonathan Dundalow officiating. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Thursday night from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in E. ALVIN SMALL FUNERAL HOME-PETERSBURG on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now