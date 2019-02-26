|
Linda was born on May 28, 1951 and passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019.
Linda was a resident of Colonial Heights, Virginia at the time of passing.
A funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, with Pastor Jonathan Dundalow officiating. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Thursday night from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in E. ALVIN SMALL FUNERAL HOME-PETERSBURG on Feb. 26, 2019